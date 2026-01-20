Noida techie's death: 2015 stormwater plan stayed on paper

The tragic drowning and agonizing final 90 minutes of 27-year-old software engineer Yuvraj Mehta in a waterlogged trench in Noida 's Sector 150 have brought the city's long-standing civic issues to the centerstage once again. The trench, which media reports say is at least 50 feet deep, was meant for a private mall project, but had turned into a dangerous pond due to years of neglect. The irrigation department proposed a stormwater management plan in 2015, but it was never implemented.

Plan delay 2015 stormwater management plan remains unimplemented The irrigation department's 2015 proposal included a "head regulator" to divert excess rainwater into the Hindon River. Despite the Noida Authority releasing ₹13.5 lakh for surveys and designs in February 2016, the project stalled due to design changes and additional sector connections. The revised report is still pending, leading to severe waterlogging during the 2023 monsoon season in Sector 150 and nearby areas.

Waterlogging impact Delays lead to severe waterlogging in Noida The delays in the stormwater management plan resulted in severe waterlogging during the 2023 monsoon season. Basements of several housing societies were flooded, and residents had to install heavy dewatering pumps to protect their buildings. The absence of a regulator also caused sewer backflow into homes, further exacerbating the problem.

Action promised Authorities promise swift action post-tragedy In the wake of Mehta's death, authorities have promised quick action. Irrigation department executive engineer BK Singh said work on the head regulator will start within a week at an estimated cost of ₹10.5 crore. The Noida Authority will fund the project, and officials aim to complete it before the next monsoon season to prevent further incidents.

