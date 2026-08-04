Noida teen still not fully cleared over PM Modi comments
India
A 15-year-old girl from Noida, who got into trouble for making comments about Prime Minister Modi during a protest, is now not fully in the clear.
Supreme Court lawyer Smriti Singh had filed complaints against her and seven others but said she would withdraw the complaints if they all apologized publicly.
Smriti Singh withdraws complaints after apologies
After a video of the protest went viral, the teen called her words a mistake and posted an apology. The other girls did the same.
Once everyone apologized, Singh withdrew all complaints. Prime Minister Modi himself publicly forgave them, closing the chapter for everyone involved.