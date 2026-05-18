'Don't rush into marriage': Noida woman's last texts before death 

The last messages of Twisha Sharma, a 33-year-old woman who was found dead in her Bhopal home, have surfaced. The messages reveal her emotional distress and anxiety before her death. Twisha was discovered hanging at the house of her husband Samarth Singh in Bhopal's Katara Hills area on May 12. The couple met on a dating app in 2024 and married in December 2025.

Distress signals Twisha felt 'stuck' in her marriage The messages, allegedly sent by Twisha to her friends, show her feeling stuck and missing home. In one chat, she wrote to her friend: "I am trapped bro. Bas tu mat phasna. (I am trapped, bro. You just make sure you don't get stuck.) Can't talk much. I will call when the time is right." Her friend replied, "I am worried about you. I love you so much."

Anxiety She talked about her anxiety In other texts, she talked about her anxiety. "I have been under anxiety because I'm sitting at home. I want to do something with my life. Shaadi makes your family, but you cannot stop working on yourself, for yourself," she wrote. She also warned her friend against rushing into marriage. "Shaadi ki khujli me shaadi mat karna. Soch samaj kar aage badhna. (Don't rush into marriage out of urge to get married. Move ahead only after thinking it through carefully)."

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Autopsy controversy Family demands 2nd autopsy, refuse to perform last rites Twisha's family has demanded a second autopsy at AIIMS Delhi and refused to perform her last rites. They also staged a protest outside the CM's residence on Sunday. They alleged that Twisha wanted to leave Bhopal and return to Noida. The autopsy stated she died due to hanging but also noted "multiple antemortem injuries" (wounds and bruises before death) over other parts of her body. It also revealed that she medically terminated her pregnancy a week before her death.

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