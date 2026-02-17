Noida: Women dragged, man beaten in viral road rage video India Feb 17, 2026

In Greater Noida's Bisrakh area, a road rage incident on February 14 or early February 15 turned violent when a group of men stopped a car and attacked its occupants.

Women were dragged out and assaulted, and a man was beaten with a bat—all caught on video.

The footage quickly went viral, leaving many shocked and angry.