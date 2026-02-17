Noida: Women dragged, man beaten in viral road rage video
In Greater Noida's Bisrakh area, a road rage incident on February 14 or early February 15 turned violent when a group of men stopped a car and attacked its occupants.
Women were dragged out and assaulted, and a man was beaten with a bat—all caught on video.
The footage quickly went viral, leaving many shocked and angry.
2 suspects arrested, search on for others
By February 17, locals gathered outside the Bisrakh Police Station demanding justice, frustrated by what they saw as slow police response.
Under pressure, police arrested two suspects and promised strict action against anyone found guilty.
Authorities say they're working to identify all attackers as the investigation continues.