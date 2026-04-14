Noida worker protests over 35% pay turn violent, 300-plus arrested
What started as peaceful worker protests in Noida over pay hikes took a rough turn on Monday, with violence breaking out and more than 300 people arrested.
Workers were pushing for the same 35% wage increase recently granted in Haryana, but things escalated after rumors spread about their demands being rejected and injuries among protesters.
Over 150 vehicles were damaged, and hundreds of factories were affected.
Government announces ₹3,000 wage hike
To calm things down, the government announced a wage hike of up to ₹3,000 per month starting April 1.
Authorities are also looking into social media accounts that may have fueled the unrest.
Meanwhile, opposition leader Akhilesh Yadav called for the chief minister to resign if he could not manage the situation, and questioned the intelligence system.