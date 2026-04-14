Noida worker protests over 35% pay turn violent, 300-plus arrested India Apr 14, 2026

What started as peaceful worker protests in Noida over pay hikes took a rough turn on Monday, with violence breaking out and more than 300 people arrested.

Workers were pushing for the same 35% wage increase recently granted in Haryana, but things escalated after rumors spread about their demands being rejected and injuries among protesters.

Over 150 vehicles were damaged, and hundreds of factories were affected.