Noida workers' assault video traced to Madhya Pradesh, not Sector-62 

A first information report (FIR) filed in Noida has revealed a planned conspiracy to spread misinformation and create unrest. The FIR states that a video, which was widely circulated on social media on April 14, 2026, was falsely claimed to show police assaulting protesting workers in Noida. However, investigations revealed the video was filmed in Madhya Pradesh 's Shahdol-Rewa region on April 11, 2026.

Video origins Names of social media users included in FIR According to News18's sources, the video was actually captured in the Shahdol-Rewa region of Madhya Pradesh, where a person was creating a nuisance while under the influence of alcohol. Authorities said the sequence of events seemed like a planned attempt to spread misinformation and incite unrest against the administration. The FIR names several social media users, including Priyanka Bharti, Dr. Kanchana Yadav, and Jitendra Kumar Dausa, for spreading misleading videos

Protest escalation 50 bot handles were created before protests In the run-up to the workers' protest, over 50 bot handles were created and used to spread rumors, officials said. "Prima facie, this points towards an organized conspiracy. A detailed investigation into the digital trails of all the aforementioned handles will be conducted by the Uttar Pradesh STF. Strict legal action will be ensured against all such handles that attempt to disrupt law and order through the dissemination of rumors and malicious propaganda," said police officials.

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