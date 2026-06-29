Noida's Aranya 22nd floor fire likely AC explosion, no injuries
India
A fire broke out Monday on the 22nd floor of Aranya Society in Noida's Sector 119, likely caused by an air conditioner explosion.
Six fire trucks rushed over, and thankfully, everyone made it out safely: no injuries have been reported.
Crews still dousing Noida blaze
Firefighters and local police responded right away, with the chief fire officer of Gautam Buddh Nagar coordinating efforts on site.
Crews are still working to fully put out the blaze, and officials say more updates will follow once things are under control.