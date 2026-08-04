Nomura Research Institute says corrosion costs India ₹14.1 trillion annually

Turns out, corrosion is quietly draining India's wallet: ₹14.1 trillion (about $180 billion) vanishes each year because of it, which is a much bigger chunk of the economy than the global average.

The Nomura Research Institute (NRI) report suggests that if India follows global best practices to fight corrosion, it could save nearly $63 billion, or about ₹5 trillion annually, and give the GDP a nice 1.5% boost.