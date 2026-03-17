Non-Hindus will be barred from entering these Indian temples
Starting in 2026, non-Hindus will not be allowed inside 47 major temples, including Badrinath and Kedarnath, during the Char Dham Yatra.
The Badrinath-Kedarnath Temple Committee made this call at a recent meeting, saying it is about preserving the spiritual vibe and traditions of these sacred places.
Non-Hindu service providers (porters, horse-operators, palanquin bearers) will continue to operate up to the outer perimeter of the shrines; pilgrims may be subject to digital registration and Aadhaar-based verification.
Debate rages on over whether this is a good idea
This move is based on Article 26 of India's Constitution, which lets religious groups manage their own spaces—but not everyone is on board.
Some say it helps protect faith and tradition, while others worry it could make things less inclusive.
The committee is also putting big funds toward temple upkeep and priest welfare, showing how much these sites mean to the community, both spiritually and practically.