Nonstop northeast monsoon floods Moonjikkal-Dobikana, leaves Kodaikanal tourist spots empty
India
Kodaikanal is having a tough time this week as nonstop northeast monsoon rains have flooded more than 20 homes in the Moonjikkal-Dobikana area.
Locals are spending sleepless nights trying to keep their houses and animals safe, while usually busy tourist spots are now empty, hitting people who rely on tourism for work.
Theni's Vaigai dam reaches 50-foot mark
The Vaigai Dam in Theni has reached the 50-foot mark.
The cracked 30-year-old bridge could cut off 600-700 families.