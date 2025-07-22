Nonstop rain in Jammu causes rivers to overflow, schools shut
Nonstop rain in Rajouri, Jammu, has caused the Dharhali and Saktoh rivers to overflow, flooding low-lying areas.
To keep everyone safe, all schools—government and private—are shut for now.
Thankfully, no injuries have been reported.
Border Roads Organisation working to clear roads
Flooding is disrupting daily life and keeping local residents on edge.
The Border Roads Organisation is stepping in to repair roads and build better drainage in busy market spots like Kotranka and Budhal, hoping to prevent future chaos and help emergency teams get through if needed.
Landslide in HP's Chamba district takes 2 lives
The heavy rains aren't just a problem for Jammu—Himachal Pradesh's Chamba district saw a deadly landslide after a boulder crashed onto a house, taking two lives.
It's another reminder of how intense monsoon weather can be across the Himalayan region this time of year.