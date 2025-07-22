Bandra woman loses ₹7.88 crore to WhatsApp financial scam India Jul 22, 2025

A 62-year-old woman from Bandra, Mumbai lost a staggering ₹7.88 crore after cyber scammers, pretending to be from a financial company, contacted her on WhatsApp with promises of big returns on stock investments.

Over two months, they convinced her to transfer money into multiple accounts.

Things got suspicious when she tried to withdraw her funds and was suddenly asked for an extra 10% deposit—at that point, she realized something was off.