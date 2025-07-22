Bandra woman loses ₹7.88 crore to WhatsApp financial scam
A 62-year-old woman from Bandra, Mumbai lost a staggering ₹7.88 crore after cyber scammers, pretending to be from a financial company, contacted her on WhatsApp with promises of big returns on stock investments.
Over two months, they convinced her to transfer money into multiple accounts.
Things got suspicious when she tried to withdraw her funds and was suddenly asked for an extra 10% deposit—at that point, she realized something was off.
Mumbai Police investigating the matter
After reporting the scam through a cyber complaint portal, the Mumbai Police launched an investigation and handed the case to their West Region Cyber Police Station.
Officers are now working to track down those responsible and recover her money.
This serves as a serious reminder for everyone—especially with so many financial deals happening online—to stay alert and double-check before trusting anyone with your money.