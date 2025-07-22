Advocate shot in Amritsar, critical condition
On Monday, advocate Lakhwinder Singh was shot three times by three masked men on motorcycles while en route to the district court in Amritsar's Jandiala Guru area.
The attackers fired about 10 rounds before escaping, and one bullet hit Singh's spinal cord.
After being shot, Singh's car crashed into nearby closed shops. He was rushed to a private hospital and is now fighting for his life.
The motive behind this attack is still unclear.
Police have registered a case of attempted murder
and quickly sealed off the crime scene.
They're checking CCTV footage to track down the suspects, who fled after the shooting.
According to DSP Ravinder Singh, "multiple leads" are being followed up and technical evidence is under review.
Security has been tightened in the area, and police are asking locals to help with any information as they work to find out why this happened and catch those responsible.