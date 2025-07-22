Advocate shot in Amritsar, critical condition

Police have registered a case of attempted murder

Police have registered a case of attempted murder and quickly sealed off the crime scene.

They're checking CCTV footage to track down the suspects, who fled after the shooting.

According to DSP Ravinder Singh, "multiple leads" are being followed up and technical evidence is under review.

Security has been tightened in the area, and police are asking locals to help with any information as they work to find out why this happened and catch those responsible.