Next Article
Lucknow man finds chicken in 'vegetarian' dish, files police case
In Lucknow, Manish Tiwari ordered "paneer kalimirch dry" from a delivery app, expecting a vegetarian meal.
Instead, he and his friend were shocked to find chicken in the dish.
After eating it, Tiwari's friend started feeling sick.
Man confronts restaurant staff
Tiwari filed an FIR against the restaurant for negligence and endangering health when his friend suffered severe vomiting.
Police are now checking order details and food samples.
A video of Tiwari confronting the restaurant staff has also made rounds online, drawing more attention to the case.