Yemen: Indian nurse's death sentence revoked, Priya's return underway
Big relief for Indian nurse Nimisha Priya—her death sentence in Yemen has been called off after more than 10 days of tough talks between Indian and Yemeni officials.
Dr. KA Paul, sharing the update, thanked Yemeni leaders and Prime Minister Modi for making her safe return possible.
Priya's return journey
Plans are underway to bring Priya back from Yemen's capital, Sanaa, possibly with stops in Oman, Turkiye, Jeddah, Egypt, and Iran.
The Ministry of External Affairs stepped up by getting her legal help and pushing for clemency under Sharia law.
MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal confirmed they've been working closely with Yemeni authorities throughout the process.
Grand Mufti intervenes
A major turning point came when Grand Mufti Sheikh Abubakr Ahmad intervened, delaying Priya's scheduled execution and giving India crucial time to negotiate her release.