Yemen: Indian nurse's death sentence revoked, Priya's return underway

Priya's return journey

Plans are underway to bring Priya back from Yemen's capital, Sanaa, possibly with stops in Oman, Turkiye, Jeddah, Egypt, and Iran.

The Ministry of External Affairs stepped up by getting her legal help and pushing for clemency under Sharia law.

MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal confirmed they've been working closely with Yemeni authorities throughout the process.