Swachh Survekshan 2025: Bengaluru ranks 5th among dirtiest big cities India Jul 22, 2025

Bengaluru, often called India's tech capital, just landed the fifth spot on the list of dirtiest big cities in the Swachh Survekshan 2025 survey.

The city's ranking fell sharply—now 36th out of 40 among cities with over a million people, and down to 15th place in Karnataka.

Meanwhile, cities like Ahmedabad and Bhopal are leading by example when it comes to cleanliness.