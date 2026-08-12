Nonstop rain since August 8 floods Madhya Pradesh, 527 rescued
India
Madhya Pradesh has been hit hard by nonstop rain since August 8, leading to major flooding in places like Rajgarh, Shivpuri, Bhopal, and Ujjain.
So far, rescue teams have helped 527 people reach safety, and food is being arranged for those still stranded.
Sadly, the situation remains serious.
Nine people die in Rajgarh flood
Flooding has caused heartbreaking incidents: nine people lost their lives in Rajgarh when a van was swept away by strong currents.
In Khandwa, seven Kanwar yatri were rescued after getting trapped by rising waters.
Chief Minister Mohan Yadav urged everyone to stay cautious in flood-prone areas and avoid risky travel while rescue efforts continue across the state.