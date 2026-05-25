North and central heatwave 47.2°C as south and northeast flood
India's weather is all over the place right now, while the north and central regions are dealing with an intense heatwave (Brahmapuri in Maharashtra just hit a blazing 47.2 degrees Celsius), the south and northeast are getting hammered by heavy rains and floods.
Kayamkulam in Kerala topped the rainfall charts at 16cm, with Assam and Meghalaya also seeing major downpours.
IMD warns extreme heat and rain
The India Meteorological Department says things will only get more extreme on Tuesday: expect even hotter days in Haryana, Delhi, West Rajasthan, Vidarbha, and Uttar Pradesh.
Nights could stay unusually warm in parts of Madhya Pradesh, Odisha, and Telangana.
Meanwhile, Assam, Meghalaya, Arunachal Pradesh, Kerala, and Tamil Nadu should brace for more heavy rain, plus thunderstorms with strong winds may hit Bihar, Jharkhand, and parts of Karnataka.
Stay safe out there!