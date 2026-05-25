North and central heatwave 47.2°C as south and northeast flood India May 25, 2026

India's weather is all over the place right now, while the north and central regions are dealing with an intense heatwave (Brahmapuri in Maharashtra just hit a blazing 47.2 degrees Celsius), the south and northeast are getting hammered by heavy rains and floods.

Kayamkulam in Kerala topped the rainfall charts at 16cm, with Assam and Meghalaya also seeing major downpours.