North India braces for cold wave; rain likely in south
North India's in for another round of chilly weather, with temperatures set to dip even lower this week—especially in places like Punjab, Rajasthan, and Uttar Pradesh.
Meanwhile, down south, states are gearing up for rain and cloudy skies as a weather system moves across from the Bay of Bengal.
What's happening where?
Cities like Jaipur and Lucknow are already shivering through colder-than-usual mornings, and Delhi can expect a frosty start too.
While fog isn't widespread right now, it might pop up in parts of Punjab and northeastern Rajasthan.
Down south, coastal Tamil Nadu could see moderate to heavy rain, while Kerala and south interior Karnataka (think Bengaluru and Kochi) will have mostly overcast days.
Even Telangana and Odisha might notice a bit more cloud cover than usual.