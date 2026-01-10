North India braces for cold wave; rain likely in south

What's happening where?

Cities like Jaipur and Lucknow are already shivering through colder-than-usual mornings, and Delhi can expect a frosty start too.

While fog isn't widespread right now, it might pop up in parts of Punjab and northeastern Rajasthan.

Down south, coastal Tamil Nadu could see moderate to heavy rain, while Kerala and south interior Karnataka (think Bengaluru and Kochi) will have mostly overcast days.

Even Telangana and Odisha might notice a bit more cloud cover than usual.