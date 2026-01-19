Northeast artisans craft unique Republic Day invite kits for the President India Jan 19, 2026

For this year's 77th Republic Day 'At Home' event, special invitation kits designed by NID Ahmedabad for the Rashtrapati Bhavan 'At Home' ceremony were handed over to the President's House, with help from more than 350 people, including artisans from the North-Eastern states and NID faculty, staff, alumni and students.

Curated by the National Institute of Design (NID), Ahmedabad.