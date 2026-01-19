Northeast artisans craft unique Republic Day invite kits for the President
For this year's 77th Republic Day 'At Home' event, special invitation kits designed by NID Ahmedabad for the Rashtrapati Bhavan 'At Home' ceremony were handed over to the President's House, with help from more than 350 people, including artisans from the North-Eastern states and NID faculty, staff, alumni and students.
Curated by the National Institute of Design (NID), Ahmedabad.
What makes these kits stand out?
Each kit is basically a mini showcase of Northeast India's culture—bamboo mats from Tripura, and smoked bamboo ornaments from Meghalaya.
There are also Assamese manuscript patterns and handmade paper tags, making each invite feel pretty one-of-a-kind.
Why does it matter?
These kits aren't just fancy invites—they're helping keep traditional crafts alive and giving local artisans national recognition.
With only 950 made over 45 days, they highlight eco-friendly skills like bamboo weaving that are vital for the region's culture and economy.