Northeast monsoon bringing light rain across Andhra Pradesh Oct 15
India
Heads up, Andhra Pradesh! The Northeast Monsoon is rolling in from October 15, bringing light to moderate rain across the state through October 19.
While some expected a bigger weather event in the Bay of Bengal, weather experts say it's just regular monsoon showers this time.
Rain and storms across Andhra Pradesh
Rayalaseema kicks things off with showers starting October 15, while both North and South Coastal Andhra will see scattered rain too.
Between October 16 and 19, get ready for everything from light drizzles to occasional heavy downpours, and even some thunderstorms with winds up to 40km per hour.
This week also marks the switch from Southwest to Northeast Monsoon, so umbrellas might be your best friend for a bit!