Northeast monsoon bringing light rain across Andhra Pradesh Oct 15

Rayalaseema kicks things off with showers starting October 15, while both North and South Coastal Andhra will see scattered rain too.

Between October 16 and 19, get ready for everything from light drizzles to occasional heavy downpours, and even some thunderstorms with winds up to 40km per hour.

This week also marks the switch from Southwest to Northeast Monsoon, so umbrellas might be your best friend for a bit!