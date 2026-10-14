Northeast monsoon expected around October 15 in Tamil Nadu
India
Get ready for cooler days: Tamil Nadu's Northeast monsoon is forecast to begin around October 15.
After weeks of heat, Chennai has already seen some early rain and cloud cover, with temperatures likely to remain around 33-34 degrees Celsius.
RMC forecasts Tamil Nadu showers
The Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC) says most parts of Tamil Nadu can expect steady showers until October 20.
Places like Nagapattinam and Karaikal have already received 9cm and 8cm each till 6pm while lighter rains are spreading across districts like Dharmapuri and Ramanathapuram.