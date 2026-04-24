Northern Railways pilots crowd management at New Delhi Gate 9
India
Northern Railways has kicked off a pilot project to manage crowds better at New Delhi Railway Station.
Right now, Gate nine on the Ajmeri Gate side has separate entry points for reserved and unreserved passengers, with turnstile gates at exit points, making ticket checks and queues smoother for everyone.
Northern Railways plans QR code entry
This is just the start: plans are in place to add QR code entry and AI tech, aiming for even safer and more efficient travel.
With festival crowds can go up to 700,000 passengers during festive periods, set up the Yatri Suvidha Kendra last October with extra ticket counters and vending machines to help folks get their tickets faster during busy times.