Norway pledges nearly $100B in India Modi calls 'golden age'

Modi to join India-Nordic Summit

This is the first time an Indian Prime Minister has visited Norway in 43 years, pretty historic.

Modi will meet Norwegian royalty and leaders to talk about trade and green transitions, plus join the India-Nordic Summit with Denmark, Finland, Iceland, and Sweden.

Norway's investment matches the India-Norway bilateral trade (which stood at around $2.73 billion in 2024), pointing to stronger partnerships ahead, especially around renewable energy and new tech.