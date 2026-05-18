Norway pledges nearly $100B in India Modi calls 'golden age'
Prime Minister Narendra Modi just called it a "golden age" for India-Europe relations during his visit to Norway.
The big headline: Norway announced plans to invest nearly $100 billion in India, focusing on trade, tech, and clean energy.
Standing with Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Store, Modi also highlighted the need for diplomacy to solve conflicts like Ukraine and West Asia.
Modi to join India-Nordic Summit
This is the first time an Indian Prime Minister has visited Norway in 43 years, pretty historic.
Modi will meet Norwegian royalty and leaders to talk about trade and green transitions, plus join the India-Nordic Summit with Denmark, Finland, Iceland, and Sweden.
Norway's investment matches the India-Norway bilateral trade (which stood at around $2.73 billion in 2024), pointing to stronger partnerships ahead, especially around renewable energy and new tech.