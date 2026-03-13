Nose gear of Air India Express flight breaks on landing
India
An Air India Express flight from Hyderabad to Phuket had a scary moment on Wednesday when its nose wheels came off after a hard landing.
The Boeing 737 MAX 8 bounced on landing, but all passengers and crew were evacuated safely with no injuries.
Plane touched down at Phuket airport around 11:40am
The plane touched down at Phuket around 11:40am. local time after leaving Hyderabad early morning.
After the rough first landing, it veered off the main runway and slid onto the tarmac.
Despite how intense that sounds, everyone got out okay and there were no casualties.
Investigation launched into incident
Phuket Airport quickly shut its only runway for several hours to clear the plane and check for damage.
Aviation authorities from both India and Thailand are now looking into what went wrong, while the aircraft waits for repairs.