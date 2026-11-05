November 4 festive rush and repairs jam Noida, Greater Noida

Noida and Greater Noida were hit with heavy traffic jams on November 4, 2026, thanks to the festive rush and a bunch of road diversions.

Major spots like Chilla Border and the Noida-Greater Noida Expressway were packed, especially after the Elevated Road was under restrictions due to ongoing repair work.

To make things trickier, Delhi Traffic Police were also checking vehicles for emission standards at border points, slowing things down even more.