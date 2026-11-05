November 4 festive rush and repairs jam Noida, Greater Noida
Noida and Greater Noida were hit with heavy traffic jams on November 4, 2026, thanks to the festive rush and a bunch of road diversions.
Major spots like Chilla Border and the Noida-Greater Noida Expressway were packed, especially after the Elevated Road was under restrictions due to ongoing repair work.
To make things trickier, Delhi Traffic Police were also checking vehicles for emission standards at border points, slowing things down even more.
Noida police reroute autos and e-rickshaws
With so many traffic diversions and restrictions due to ongoing repair work on the Noida Elevated Road, traffic spilled into nearby sectors and daily commutes turned into long waits.
The Noida Traffic Police tried to help by adding more staff and rerouting autos and e-rickshaws away from busy areas like Sector 18 and Atta Market.
Still, commuters found themselves stuck in gridlock or taking longer detours just to get around.