NPPA sets price caps for 30 essential medicines in India

Caps on diabetes and heart drugs

Popular diabetes medicines like empagliflozin + sitagliptin + metformin and sitagliptin + glimepiride + metformin are now capped between ₹10 and ₹15 per tablet.

The heart drug atorvastatin + fenofibrate is set at ₹18.46 per tablet, while tacrolimus (important for transplant patients) is capped at ₹127 per capsule.

The new prices should start showing up in pharmacies within the next couple of months as old stock gets cleared out, so millions across India can expect more affordable options soon!