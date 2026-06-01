NPPA sets price caps for 30 essential medicines in India
Big news for anyone dealing with chronic health issues: India's drug pricing authority, the National Pharmaceutical Pricing Authority (NPPA), has set new price limits on 30 must-have medicines.
This means treatments for diabetes, heart conditions, infections, women's health, pain relief, and vitamin and calcium supplements will likely cost less once the revised prices reach pharmacies over the next 60-90 days, making it easier for people to manage their health without breaking the bank.
Caps on diabetes and heart drugs
Popular diabetes medicines like empagliflozin + sitagliptin + metformin and sitagliptin + glimepiride + metformin are now capped between ₹10 and ₹15 per tablet.
The heart drug atorvastatin + fenofibrate is set at ₹18.46 per tablet, while tacrolimus (important for transplant patients) is capped at ₹127 per capsule.
The new prices should start showing up in pharmacies within the next couple of months as old stock gets cleared out, so millions across India can expect more affordable options soon!