NRI on matrimonial site turns out to be a conman

Fraudster's story and police investigation

The fraudster spun a detailed story about being divorced, having a young daughter in boarding school, and moving to India soon for work.

After shifting their chats to WhatsApp, he claimed his bank account was frozen and asked her to send money through UPI and bank transfers—over ₹22 lakh went out before she caught on.

Police are investigating now.

Sadly, scams like this are becoming more common; reports show a year-over-year increase of over 200% in matrimonial frauds targeting women, and losses have exceeded ₹500 crore nationwide.