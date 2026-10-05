NSUI students in Delhi protest alleged threats to voters' rights
India
On Monday, NSUI students took to the streets in Delhi dressed as "living dead," calling out what they say are threats to voters' rights and problems with the election process.
Led by their NSUI national president Vinod Jakhar, they demanded that Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar step down and face arrest.
Vinod Jakhar allegedly detained, NSUI condemns
The demonstration near Raisina Road featured signs like vote ki chori nahi chalegi, janta ki awaaz nahi dabegi.
Police allegedly detained several protesters, including Jakhar, a move NSUI called a "deeply shameful and condemnable act."
Their media in charge, Ravi Hanuman Pandey, said students were just raising fair questions about election transparency, but instead faced police action.