NTA admits NEET leak gaps, promises tougher June 21 security

Alleged NEET leak matched Telegram posts

nearly 22 lakh students took the canceled test. Allegations say about 120 leaked questions matched papers shared on Telegram in Rajasthan, with Sikar district once again under scrutiny for papers reportedly being sold for up to ₹5 lakh.

Experts blame weak points in how papers are prepared and stored. Critics also point out that NTA's workforce, just 198 people, including outsourced staff, is way too small to handle exams for millions, calling for urgent reforms so this does not happen again.