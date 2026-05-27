NTA admits NEET leak gaps, promises tougher June 21 security
The NEET exam on May 3 was canceled following allegations of a major paper leak, and now the National Testing Agency (NTA) has openly admitted there were "gaps in the system" and "we are working to plug them."
NTA's Director General Abhishek Singh promised tougher security for the rescheduled exam on June 21.
The leak has led to nationwide protests and heartbreaking reports of student suicides, leaving many students and families worried about how safe these big exams really are.
Alleged NEET leak matched Telegram posts
nearly 22 lakh students took the canceled test. Allegations say about 120 leaked questions matched papers shared on Telegram in Rajasthan, with Sikar district once again under scrutiny for papers reportedly being sold for up to ₹5 lakh.
Experts blame weak points in how papers are prepared and stored. Critics also point out that NTA's workforce, just 198 people, including outsourced staff, is way too small to handle exams for millions, calling for urgent reforms so this does not happen again.