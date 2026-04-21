NTA explains JEE (Main) 2026 percentile system across 9 shifts

NTA merges shift percentiles for fairness

The NTA treats each exam shift as its own group and ranks students within that shift by raw marks.

These percentile scores are then merged into a single national merit list.

According to the agency, this method is essential for fairness. Otherwise, your rank could depend more on which shift you got than how well you performed.

Only two shifts saw perfect scores this time, with the top percentile hitting 285 in one session.