NTA makes DigiLocker, live photo mandatory for JEE Main 2027
Applying for JEE Main 2027?
The NTA has rolled out new rules: now, you'll need to verify your identity digitally (think DigiLocker) and snap a live photo with your webcam or phone while applying.
It's all about improving the security and transparency of applications.
JEE Main registration deadlines and eligibility
You can register online until November 22, 2026 (or pay ₹500 extra for late entry by November 26, 2026).
The exam happens in two sessions: January 20, 21, 22, 23, 24 and 28, 2027 and April 2-7, 2027.
If you passed Class 12 in 2025 or 2026, or are appearing for Class 12 in 2027, you're eligible.
For B.E./B.Tech hopefuls: Physics, mathematics, plus one of the permitted third subjects, such as Chemistry, Biotechnology, Biology or a technical vocational subject, generally need (no age limit)!
Don't forget to check the official NTA information bulletin for all details before hitting submit.