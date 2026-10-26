NTA makes DigiLocker, live photo mandatory for JEE Main 2027

You can register online until November 22, 2026 (or pay ₹500 extra for late entry by November 26, 2026).

The exam happens in two sessions: January 20, 21, 22, 23, 24 and 28, 2027 and April 2-7, 2027.

If you passed Class 12 in 2025 or 2026, or are appearing for Class 12 in 2027, you're eligible.

For B.E./B.Tech hopefuls: Physics, mathematics, plus one of the permitted third subjects, such as Chemistry, Biotechnology, Biology or a technical vocational subject, generally need (no age limit)!

Don't forget to check the official NTA information bulletin for all details before hitting submit.