NTA releases JEE Main 2026 results and cutoff percentiles

Most category cutoffs rise PwBD dips

Unreserved category cutoff is now 93.41 percentile (up from 93.10 percentile), OBC is at 80.92 percentile (was 79.43 percentile), and SC moved to 63.91 percentile (from 61.15 percentile).

The biggest jump was for ST (now 52.01 percentile vs. last year's 47.90 percentile).

Interestingly, the PwBD category saw a tiny dip in its cutoff this time around, down to just 0.0023 percentile from last year's already low mark.