NTA releases JEE Main 2026 results and cutoff percentiles
India
The NTA has released the JEE Main 2026 results, along with the cutoff percentiles needed to qualify for JEE Advanced.
This year, 250,272 students made the cut, slightly more competitive than last year, as most category cutoffs have gone up.
Most category cutoffs rise PwBD dips
Unreserved category cutoff is now 93.41 percentile (up from 93.10 percentile), OBC is at 80.92 percentile (was 79.43 percentile), and SC moved to 63.91 percentile (from 61.15 percentile).
The biggest jump was for ST (now 52.01 percentile vs. last year's 47.90 percentile).
Interestingly, the PwBD category saw a tiny dip in its cutoff this time around, down to just 0.0023 percentile from last year's already low mark.