NTA says NEET UG 2026 papers secure amid leak rumors
India
With NEET UG 2026 just a day away, the National Testing Agency (NTA) has shut down rumors about a leaked question paper spreading on social media.
The agency reassured everyone that all exam materials are safe and handled under tight security, so there's no need to worry.
NTA urges trust in official updates
NTA is asking students not to fall for unverified posts or to panic over fake news.
They've ramped up security: think biometric checks at the exam hall and strict monitoring everywhere.
If you spot anyone making suspicious claims about early access to the paper, NTA wants you to report it.
Their main advice? Focus on your preparation and trust only official updates. They're committed to keeping things fair for everyone.