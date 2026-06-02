NTA schedules NEET-UG retest June 21 with stronger safeguards

NTA plans NEET-UG CBT 2027

NTA says it is aiming to shift NEET-UG to Computer-Based Testing (CBT) from 2027, following expert advice.

A special team is already looking into how to make computer-based tests safer, with its report expected within three months.

Meanwhile, the meeting got heated: Congress MP Digvijaya Singh linked PM Modi's accountability to the retest outcome and some doctors' body weren't allowed to share their concerns due to political disagreements.