NTA sets November 22 regular-fee deadline for JEE Main 2027
Heads up, future engineers! The NTA has set November 22, 2026, as the last day to register for JEE Main 2027 Session one with regular fee.
Out of 7,86,687 applicants, 192,428 still haven't paid their fees, so if you haven't finished up, now's the time.
Only those who pay will get their confirmation page and be officially in.
JEE Main documents and dates
To apply, you'll need to upload a scanned photograph (including a live one), your signature, Class 10 marksheet or certificate, and a PwD/PwBD certificate if applicable.
The exams are scheduled for January 20-24 and January 28.
Just don't wait until the last minute!