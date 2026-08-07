NTA experts used chits, memory to leak NEET questions: CBI 

The CBI found that the experts used different methods to leak exam questions to students through trusted intermediaries and coaching networks.

Kulkarni wrote down all 135 Chemistry questions on paper chits and dictated them during special coaching classes.

Mandhare marked relevant NCERT textbook paragraphs and conducted coaching classes at her Pune residence, while Havaldar noted down Physics questions in brief.

Kulkarni was a subject expert in chemistry, while Mandhare and Havaldar were experts in botany and physics.