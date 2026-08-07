NTA experts used chits, memory to leak NEET questions: CBI
What's the story
The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has detailed the modus operandi behind the NEET-UG 2026 paper leak in its chargesheet. The agency, in its 94-page document, alleges that three National Testing Agency (NTA) subject experts, P V Kulkarni, Manisha Mandhare, and Manisha Havaldar, were involved in the leak. They are among 13 accused named in a chargesheet filed before a Delhi court.
Leak tactics
How the experts leaked exam questions
The CBI found that the experts used different methods to leak exam questions to students through trusted intermediaries and coaching networks.
Kulkarni wrote down all 135 Chemistry questions on paper chits and dictated them during special coaching classes.
Mandhare marked relevant NCERT textbook paragraphs and conducted coaching classes at her Pune residence, while Havaldar noted down Physics questions in brief.
Kulkarni was a subject expert in chemistry, while Mandhare and Havaldar were experts in botany and physics.
1st
1st accused's modus operandi
According to the CBI, the three accused were given plain paper sheets in the NTA's "confidential section," located on the first floor of the NTA headquarters, for rough translation work.
Kulkarni was given the plain sheets in the confidential section for rough work during translation and back-translation of the NEET-UG questions.
He later used these sheets to make a short list of all 135 questions on small chits. He also wrote down the answer options, the CBI alleged.
2nd
Other accused's modus operandi
Havaldar, the CBI claimed, was tasked with translating question set number two as well as back-translation of sets one, two, and four in her physics subject.
According to the agency, its investigation revealed that she used to note down the questions in brief after returning to her hotel in Delhi.
The agency also discovered that Mandhare, the botany subject expert, was assigned the responsibility of translating questions from English to Marathi and back-translating zoology questions into English.
Security breach
Security lapses at NTA office during investigation
Like Havaldar, Mandhare also allegedly used her recall value to mark significant portions in NCERT textbooks after each day's work.
The CBI probe also found that the experts were not frisked while entering or leaving the "confidential section."
This area also did not have a dedicated CCTV live feed monitoring control room. According to the Indian Express, the agency found CCTV footage of only 20-25 days.
The absence of these security measures allowed the experts to leak questions without detection.
Legal proceedings
Chargesheet filed against accused
The agency claims these leaks were financially motivated and aimed at boosting tuition class success rates.
The CBI has filed a 94-page chargesheet in a Delhi court against the accused for offenses including criminal conspiracy, cheating, and criminal breach of trust.
The agency has cited 360 witnesses and seized incriminating material from 92 locations across several states.
All accused are currently in judicial custody as investigations continue into this major exam leak scandal.
CBI
NEET-UG 2026 paper leak sparked nationwide protests
The agency's investigation involved 20,000 pages of documents and 360 witnesses. Searches were conducted across multiple states, leading to the seizure of incriminating materials.
The NEET-UG 2026 paper leak has sparked nationwide protests, led by the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP), and political fallout, leading to the resignation of Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan.