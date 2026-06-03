NTA to release NEET UG 2026 retest admit cards

Supreme Court keeps NEET retest offline

You can grab your admit card at neet.nta.nic.in or examinationservices.nic.in by entering your application number and date of birth.

The re-exam sticks with pen-and-paper mode in 11 languages like Hindi, Tamil, Malayalam, and Bengali.

The format stays the same: 180 questions (45 each in physics and chemistry and 90 in biology) for a total of 720 marks.

The Supreme Court has said no to shifting the test online for now; they'll talk about it again in July, but this retest will stay offline.