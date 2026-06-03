NTA to release NEET UG 2026 retest admit cards
India
Heads up, NEET aspirants: the NTA is releasing admit cards for the NEET UG 2026 re-exam on June 14.
The original exam on May 3 got canceled amid paper leak concerns, so now more than 2.2 million students will retake it on June 21 from 2pm to 5:15pm.
Supreme Court keeps NEET retest offline
You can grab your admit card at neet.nta.nic.in or examinationservices.nic.in by entering your application number and date of birth.
The re-exam sticks with pen-and-paper mode in 11 languages like Hindi, Tamil, Malayalam, and Bengali.
The format stays the same: 180 questions (45 each in physics and chemistry and 90 in biology) for a total of 720 marks.
The Supreme Court has said no to shifting the test online for now; they'll talk about it again in July, but this retest will stay offline.