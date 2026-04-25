NTA to release NEET UG admit cards, exam may 3
India
Heads up, NEET UG aspirants: NTA is about to release your admit cards at neet.nta.nic.in.
The big exam is set for May 3, 2026, from 2pm to 5pm and you'll need that admit card to get in.
NEET 180 questions in 3 hours
The test has 180 questions from physics, chemistry, and biology, all in just 3 hours.
Don't forget: bring your admit card, a valid government identity proof, and passport-sized photos on exam day.
Your admit card will show your name, roll number, exam center details, times, and some important instructions (including a strict reminder: candidates will not be permitted without it, NTA said).
Good luck!