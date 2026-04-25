NTA to release NEET UG admit cards, exam may 3

NEET 180 questions in 3 hours

The test has 180 questions from physics, chemistry, and biology, all in just 3 hours.

Don't forget: bring your admit card, a valid government identity proof, and passport-sized photos on exam day.

Your admit card will show your name, roll number, exam center details, times, and some important instructions (including a strict reminder: candidates will not be permitted without it, NTA said).

Good luck!