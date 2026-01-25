NTPC officials leave Bangladesh as tensions rise

Protests, violence, and political drama ahead of elections

The Rampal plant itself has faced pushback from activists worried about the Sundarbans's environment.

At the same time, attacks on minorities have increased since the interim government took power in August 2024.

Former PM Sheikh Hasina—now in exile—has criticized the current leadership after her party was banned from elections, especially following recent violence like the death of Hindu youth Chanchal Bhowmik.

All this is happening as Bangladesh gears up for national polls next month.