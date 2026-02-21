Nuh violence accused duped of ₹30,000 in wedding scam

Bittu Bajrangi, a cow vigilante and also an accused in the 2023 Nuh communal riots in Haryana , has been allegedly duped of ₹30,000 by a man who promised to arrange his marriage, according to a report by PTI, citing police sources. The incident was reported to the police. An FIR has been filed against the accused and his associates at Saran police station after Bajrangi's complaint.

Wedding arrangements What is the case about? According to the complaint, Bajrangi had told his neighbor's relative, Bunty, that he was looking for a suitable match. Bunty then introduced him to a woman named Rani. After several meetings in Aligarh with prospective brides, Bunty sent Bajrangi a photo of a young woman he liked and arranged for her family to visit Bajrangi's home on September 5, 2025.

Payment issues When he reached Aligarh with wedding procession The wedding was scheduled for February 7, and Bajrangi transferred ₹30,000 to Bunty on February 6 for bridal clothes. However, when he reached Aligarh, Uttar Pradesh, with his wedding procession, Bunty and Rani were missing, and their phones were switched off. "When I called the bride...she stated that she knew nothing about the wedding and I had to return empty-handed," Bajrangi said in his complaint.

