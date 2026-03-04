Nurses in Kerala go on strike, disrupt healthcare services
India
Nurses across Kerala have gone on strike, disrupting care at nearly 500 private hospitals and clinics.
They're asking for a fairer deal—like a minimum salary of ₹40,000, safer staffing levels, better patient-nurse ratios, and job security for union members.
The strike kicked off March 4 after earlier protests didn't lead to change.
Strike could affect healthcare services across the state
This isn't just about pay—it's about working conditions that affect both nurses and patients.
Many private hospitals are understaffed, leaving nurses overworked and patients at risk.
Unless their demands are met soon, healthcare services across the state could face even bigger disruptions.