Odisha: 5 cops killed, 3 injured in road accident
India
Early Sunday morning near Jharsuguda Sadar Police Station, a speeding trailer crashed head-on into a Bolero patrol vehicle, killing five police personnel and leaving three others seriously injured.
Those who lost their lives include Armed Police Reserve members Kashiram Bhoi and Debadatta Sa, Drill Sub-Inspector Niranjan Kujur, havildar Lingaraj Dhurua, and Home Guard Bhaktabandhu Mirdha.
Trailer driver detained for questioning
The crash left the Bolero completely wrecked. The three injured—two Armed Police Reserve staff and a sergeant—are getting critical care at the district hospital.
Meanwhile, police have detained the trailer driver for questioning to figure out what went wrong.
Senior officials are on-site as an investigation is underway.