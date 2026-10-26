Odisha bans fishing and tourist access across 6 districts today

Cyclone Arnab is picking up strength over the Bay of Bengal and could become a very severe storm by tomorrow. It is expected to hit Andhra Pradesh on October 28.

Schools, colleges, and Anganwadi centers in Ganjam, Gajapati, Rayagada, Malkangiri, Koraput and Nabarangpur will be closed on October 28 and 29 as a safety measure.

Farmers have been asked to secure their crops, while state officials say they are staying alert and ready for anything the cyclone might bring.