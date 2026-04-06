Odisha bans open market sale of 5-kg LPG, requires e-KYC
India
Odisha just banned the open-market sale of 5-kg LPG cylinders starting today, hoping to stop black marketing and keep cooking gas available for everyone.
Now, if you want a cylinder, you'll need to go through e-KYC verification.
Odisha seizes 27 cylinders, sets timelines
The state has set new delivery timelines: urban customers should get their cylinders within 25 days of booking, while rural areas have up to 45 days.
This comes after complaints about shortages, though officials say supply is steady.
Just today, authorities seized 27 illegally sold cylinders as part of their crackdown.