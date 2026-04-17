Odisha closes schools in Bolangir, Subarnapur and Kalahandi over heat
India
Odisha is dealing with some seriously high temperatures right now, leading schools in Bolangir, Subarnapur, and Kalahandi to close from April 18 to 21.
The move is all about keeping students and staff safe from the heat.
Still, if you're in classes five or eight and have supplementary exams, those are happening early in the morning, with some light snacks to help you through.
IMD warns heat wave, warm nights
The India Meteorological Department has issued a heat wave warning for several districts (including Sundargarh, Jharsuguda, Bolangir, Kalahandi, and Sambalpur) and says even the nights will stay warm.
Titlagarh recorded 43.5 Celsius on Wednesday (the highest in Odisha), with at least 10 places crossing the 40 Celsius mark.