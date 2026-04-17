Odisha closes schools in Bolangir, Subarnapur and Kalahandi over heat India Apr 17, 2026

Odisha is dealing with some seriously high temperatures right now, leading schools in Bolangir, Subarnapur, and Kalahandi to close from April 18 to 21.

The move is all about keeping students and staff safe from the heat.

Still, if you're in classes five or eight and have supplementary exams, those are happening early in the morning, with some light snacks to help you through.