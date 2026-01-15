Odisha: Communal violence in Sundargarh after beef storage rumors
On January 15, 2026, Sundargarh town in Odisha saw serious clashes between two communities triggered by rumors that members of a particular community had stored beef.
The situation quickly turned violent with stone pelting, sword attacks, and vandalism of meat shops and vehicles. A van was also set on fire.
At least 12 people were hurt, including four police officers—one of whom is still in the hospital.
How authorities responded
Police managed to bring things under control. To prevent more trouble, internet services were cut for 24 hours and Section 163 BNS prohibitory orders were put in place.
Around 300 police personnel were deployed to keep peace.
All schools in Sundargarh were ordered closed for Friday, and apart from medical stores and emergency services, all shops and commercial establishments in the town were asked to remain closed.
The district collector urged everyone to stay calm and announced a peace committee meeting with both communities to help restore harmony.