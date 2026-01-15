Odisha: Communal violence in Sundargarh after beef storage rumors

How authorities responded

Police managed to bring things under control. To prevent more trouble, internet services were cut for 24 hours and Section 163 BNS prohibitory orders were put in place.

Around 300 police personnel were deployed to keep peace.

All schools in Sundargarh were ordered closed for Friday, and apart from medical stores and emergency services, all shops and commercial establishments in the town were asked to remain closed.

The district collector urged everyone to stay calm and announced a peace committee meeting with both communities to help restore harmony.