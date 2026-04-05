Odisha government increases reservation quotas for ST SC students

ST 22.5% SC 16.25% SEBC 11.25%

ST reservations will jump from 12% to 22.5%, and SC quotas will increase from 8% to 16.25%.

There's also a new 11.25% quota for Socially and Economically Backward Classes (SEBC).

Plus, a new scheme called Mukhyamantri Annapurna Yojana will give eligible families an extra 5kg of rice every month starting 2026-27, making both education and food security a bigger priority in Odisha.