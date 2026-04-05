Odisha government increases reservation quotas for ST SC students
India
Big update for students in Odisha: the state government is raising reservation quotas for Scheduled Tribe (ST) and Scheduled Caste (SC) students in medical, engineering, and management courses.
The move aims to help more students from these communities get into universities, affiliated colleges, and other educational institutions across the state.
ST 22.5% SC 16.25% SEBC 11.25%
ST reservations will jump from 12% to 22.5%, and SC quotas will increase from 8% to 16.25%.
There's also a new 11.25% quota for Socially and Economically Backward Classes (SEBC).
Plus, a new scheme called Mukhyamantri Annapurna Yojana will give eligible families an extra 5kg of rice every month starting 2026-27, making both education and food security a bigger priority in Odisha.