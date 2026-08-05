Odisha issues crocodile alert after woman killed in Kendrapara village
India
After a woman was killed by a crocodile while bathing in a Kendrapara village, the Odisha government has put out a crocodile alert.
Rising river and floodwater levels are pushing crocodiles closer to where people live, especially near Bhitarkanika National Park, which is known for its large crocodile population.
Officials launch helpline, government promises compensation
To keep people safe, forest officials have started awareness drives in flood-hit villages and set up an emergency WhatsApp helpline to prevent human-crocodile conflict in vulnerable areas.
The government also promised financial support to the victim's family as part of its response to this ongoing risk.