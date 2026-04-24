Odisha issues safety measures for 2027 census workers after attacks
India
With the 2027 census kicking off on April 16, Odisha has put new safety steps in place to protect census workers after some were attacked during their rounds.
If an enumerator faces aggression at a household, they are now told to skip it and come back later with protection, making sure everyone is counted without putting anyone at risk.
Dhenkanal and Khordha attacks prompt guidelines
Recent attacks in Dhenkanal's Kamakhyanagar and Khordha's Tangi areas made it clear that census workers need better protection.
The government hopes these new guidelines will keep data collection smooth and safe for everyone involved.